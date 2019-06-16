Parting long shot

Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
Monday, 17 June 2019
A VIKING funeral at Henley Royal Regatta is among the proposed send-offs in a life insurance company's advertising campaign.
DeadHappy, which also allows customers to specify their burial wishes, suggests the idea in a sponsored post which appeared in some Facebook users’ timelines.
The advertisement shows the firm’s app on a mobile phone screen along with a mock-up of a blazing longboat drifting past crowds on the riverbank.
It suggests such a ceremony would cost about £30,000.
However, somehow I can’t imagine the regatta stewards approving such a practice — unless they were stuck for some entertainment during the lunch break!
17 June 2019
