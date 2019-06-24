Monday, 24 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Porridge for Brand

JO BRAND was still able to laugh despite the furore over her “milkshake” joke on a BBC Radio 4 comedy programme.

Appearing in person at Christ Church in Henley, she spoke about the controversy, which resulted in a police investigation.

She turned to one member of the audience and asked, to laughter, “Will you write to me in prison?”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33