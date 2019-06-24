D-Day’s eager hero

MIKE SPENCE, from Goring, was interested in our article last week about Richard Pinches’ visit to Pegasus Bridge for the D-Day commemorations.

He recalls from his own previous visits how Major John Howard DSO Croix de Guerre enjoyed telling the story of Pte Wally Parr who had been specially trained on a German anti-tank gun like the single one captured at the bridge.

Wally kept asking all day if he could fire it only to be told “no target”. Eventually, when some tanks were spotted “over there”, he was given the word.

There just happened to be a sudden hush in the noise of combat as Wally’s young voice rang out with his exuberant order: “Number one gun — FIRE!”