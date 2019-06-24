A tasty discovery...

Magic start to festival despite rain
HEAVY rain disrupted the start of the Wargrave ... [more]
HERE is some (quite possibly useless) trivia for crisp lovers.
The most popular flavour in Woodcote, Goring and neighbouring villages is apparently salt and vinegar.
Pupils at Langtree School in Woodcote who collected more than 5,000 empty packets under a plastic recycling scheme found this variety cropped up the most.
Perhaps some enterprising soul might consider hiring the youngsters as market researchers?
Asperger’s man launches support group for others
AN autism support group has been launched in ... [more]
