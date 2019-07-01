Monday, 01 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Typical Frenchman

SO do the English think that all French people look and sound alike?

That seemed to be the view of celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, who was among those who gave cooking demonstrations at the Stonor Food Festival.

He prompted great laughter from the audience when he stepped on the stage and announced: “Good afternoon everyone, my name is Raymond Blanc...”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33