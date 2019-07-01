Tired of voting...

DAVID Rodger-Sharp chose a bad time to leave Scotland.

The 35-year-old, who runs a jeweller’s shop of the same name in Duke Street, Henley, lived in Edinburgh for most of his life and moved to Oxfordshire in early 2016.

There had been a vote on Scottish independence in 2014 with another proposed for 2017 and Mr Rodger-Sharp tells me he wanted to live in England as he’d “had enough of referendums”.

Sadly for him, there was a fairly significant one a few months later that year.