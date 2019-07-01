Monday, 01 July 2019

Ribbing for joker

HENLEY Deputy Mayor David Eggleton is used to making jokes at council meetings but for once he was on the receiving end.

It happened at a meeting of the Henley in Bloom and civic pride sub-committee, where Gillian Sanders made a request for pots for plants on behalf of the Chilterns Court Care Centre.  

David offered to help, saying: “If you come up to my house I will share my pots.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton joked “that’s how he gets them all up there” and senior park warden Kyle Dowling added: “Just don’t go to his shed!”

Meanwhile, there was another quip when Mrs Sanders said that the care centre had been inviting people to visit, including the local neighbourhood police team.

Committee member Helen Gaynor responded: “At least we know where all the police are now!”

