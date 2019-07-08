Warm, wettish June

IT may not have reached 40C in the UK in June, but a high of 33C was recorded in Shiplake on Saturday.

Overnight temperatures were in single figures for 20 days with a low of 2.6C on one occasion, so the mean temperature of around 15C was close to normal.

The total rainfall of 73mm was well above average but didn’t feel like it as it fell mostly on just four days.

Keep up the watering — the tomatoes need it!

As usual, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.