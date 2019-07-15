Birds lose their way

A FAMILY of lost ducks caused chaos for drivers in Caversham. The mother and her eight ducklings were found wandering in the scorching heat near the junction of Hemdean Road and Priest Hill.

A group of concerned residents shepherded them back to the River Thames at Christchurch Meadows, about half a mile away, but struggled to keep them on the pavement. At times they had to walk alongside the birds in the middle of Hemdean Road and Gosbrook Road while guiding traffic around them.

A witness tells me: “I think a few drivers were confused about why these people were walking in the road until they got closer and saw the ducks. It’s lovely that someone was willing to help.”