DID Björn Again know they were playing for Prime Minister Theresa May at this year’s Henley Festival?

During their headline performance on Saturday, a throwaway comment from pianist and singer “Benny” suggested this was the case. He dedicated the closing performance of Dancing Queen to an unnamed “special lady” in the grandstands, adding: “Do we have any dancing queens out there?”

The tune would have been familiar to Mrs May, who walked on stage to the tune at last October’s Conservative party conference.