WARGRAVE Local History Society has released a new ... [more]
Monday, 22 July 2019
DID Björn Again know they were playing for Prime Minister Theresa May at this year’s Henley Festival?
During their headline performance on Saturday, a throwaway comment from pianist and singer “Benny” suggested this was the case. He dedicated the closing performance of Dancing Queen to an unnamed “special lady” in the grandstands, adding: “Do we have any dancing queens out there?”
The tune would have been familiar to Mrs May, who walked on stage to the tune at last October’s Conservative party conference.
22 July 2019
More News:
Neighbours still unhappy about performing arts stage
RESIDENTS are still concerned about a new outdoor ... [more]
POLL: Have your say