Monday, 22 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dancing queen

DID Björn Again know they were playing for Prime Minister Theresa May at this year’s Henley Festival?

During their headline performance on Saturday, a throwaway comment from pianist and singer “Benny” suggested this was the case. He dedicated the closing performance of Dancing Queen to an unnamed “special lady” in the grandstands, adding: “Do we have any dancing queens out there?”

The tune would have been familiar to Mrs May, who walked on stage to the tune at last October’s Conservative party conference.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33