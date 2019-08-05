Boris goes missing from cricket pitch

MEMBERS of the Victoria & Albert Museum Cricket Club like to think they had a small part to play in Boris Johnson’s successful campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

He was invited to become a vice-president of the club when he was MP for Henley as it plays at Stonor, which is in the constituency.

Boris replied immediately, saying he was delighted and honoured to be asked, but conceded that he had been a hopeless cricketer at Eton (and, incidentally, hadn’t been much good at rowing either).

Several contemporaries confirmed this was true but said he was competitive.

Club president Ted Dexter, a former England captain, replied that the position of vice-president was honorary and did not require anything other than moral support and a bit of financial support from time to time.

That last bit seemed to frighten off Boris because the club never heard from him again!