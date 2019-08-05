Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Boris goes missing from cricket pitch

MEMBERS of the Victoria & Albert Museum Cricket Club like to think they had a small part to play in Boris Johnson’s successful campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

He was invited to become a vice-president of the club when he was MP for Henley as it plays at Stonor, which is in the constituency.

Boris replied immediately, saying he was delighted and honoured to be asked, but conceded that he had been a hopeless cricketer at Eton (and, incidentally, hadn’t been much good at rowing either).

Several contemporaries confirmed this was true but said he was competitive.

Club president Ted Dexter, a former England captain, replied that the position of vice-president was honorary and did not require anything other than moral support and a bit of financial support from time to time.

That last bit seemed to frighten off Boris because the club never heard from him again!

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33