Claim your painting

ORGANISERS were pleased with the number of entries in the dog show that took place at the Thames Traditional Boat Festival in Henley last month.

There were six categories with a prize for each winner of a painting of their pooch done by artist Clive Hemsley.

The winning dogs were Louie, Otto, Kitty, Ivy, Freddie and Pope.

Clive has now finished the six paintings and would like the owners to claim them. He says they should please call him on 07702 494424 to arrange to make a collection.