Monday, 19 August 2019

Election high alert

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A Goring resident says the Henley MP was out canvassing on doorsteps in the village earlier this month.

My source says: “He said he is against no deal and has got no time for Boris. Must be a snap election coming!”

Meanwhile, a friend in Caversham says she has been asked by the Tories to help out with delivering leaflets.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you...

