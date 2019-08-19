Election high alert

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A Goring resident says the Henley MP was out canvassing on doorsteps in the village earlier this month.
My source says: “He said he is against no deal and has got no time for Boris. Must be a snap election coming!”
Meanwhile, a friend in Caversham says she has been asked by the Tories to help out with delivering leaflets.
Don’t say I didn’t warn you...
19 August 2019
