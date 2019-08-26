Villages fowl-up

THERE was both concern and excitement among residents of Goring when it appeared that Colonel Sanders was expanding his fried chicken empire to the village.

An advertisement recently appeared on several recruitment websites seeking staff and a manager for a KFC outlet in “Goring, Berkshire”, a common mistake as the village lies just within the Oxfordshire border.

It was shared on Facebook groups where villagers speculated that a new branch could be opening at the former Lloyds TSB in High Street, which has had planning permission to become a hot food takeaway for some time.

The discussion was short-lived, however, as the owner of the premises has confirmed that he still intends to open an independent fish and chip shop there next month.

It is believed that the advert actually referred to an established branch at Goring-on-Sea in West Sussex.