Hot and dry August

SHIPLAKE — and the UK generally — has been experiencing weather more usually associated with southern Europe.

A temperature of 32.2C was reached on August 25 and on all but three days in the month temperatures were well into the mid to high twenties.

The only difference is that we do get some rain in August, although only 50mm fell in a few days at the beginning of the month.

There have been only three years in the last 50 that we have had less than 6mm of rain in August and not one completely dry month.

My usual thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.