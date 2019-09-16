Where time stood still

ST MARY’S Church in Whitchurch is a much-photographed landmark on the River Thames but until now no-one had spotted something wrong with its clock tower.

The mechanism has been out of action for almost 20 years and when contractors scaled the tower to begin restoring it, they found its southern face no longer had a minute hand.

Members of the church’s friends group then took a closer look at photos from about 2009 and realised the hand must have been missing for at least a decade.

It is not known what became of it but the group has commissioned a new one as part of the overhaul, which should be finished later this month.

Chairman Keith Williams said: “The view of the church from the bridge is a famous image so it’s incredible that no one had noticed. We just thought the clock had stopped at 20 to nine with one hand over the other.”