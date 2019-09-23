Monday, 23 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Moving memories

LORRAINE HILLIER’S decision to relocate her Hot Gossip coffee house, which we report elsewhere this week, made her reminisce about her 12 years in Friday Street, Henley.

She says: “A lot of people don’t know that ‘Hot’ stands for Henley-on-Thames and at first people thought I was part of the dancing group, which I was flattered by — I have been a source of gossip over the years.”

She recalls the famous faces to have visited the café over the years include the late Jon Lord of Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant, who ordered spicy parsnip soup, and actor Orlando Bloom, who dropped in to use the toilet.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33