Moving memories

LORRAINE HILLIER’S decision to relocate her Hot Gossip coffee house, which we report elsewhere this week, made her reminisce about her 12 years in Friday Street, Henley.

She says: “A lot of people don’t know that ‘Hot’ stands for Henley-on-Thames and at first people thought I was part of the dancing group, which I was flattered by — I have been a source of gossip over the years.”

She recalls the famous faces to have visited the café over the years include the late Jon Lord of Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant, who ordered spicy parsnip soup, and actor Orlando Bloom, who dropped in to use the toilet.