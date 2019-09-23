Monday, 23 September 2019

Child’s definition of Christianity...

THE former headteacher of Ewelme Primary School was once given an interesting definition of the Christian faith by a pupil.

Margery Slatter, who recently retired from the post at the Church of England school, described the exchange as one of the most memorable in her 25 years there.

She tells the Ewelme parish newsletter: “When [trying] to teach religious education to the youngest children, I asked what seemed to me to be a straightforward question.

“I asked: ‘So if Jesus Christ is the leader of this religion, what is Christianity?’ to which, after a great deal of soul searching and silence, eventually came the answer: ‘Is that when two ladies love each other?’”

Mrs Slatter didn’t say how she responded but I imagine it required some pretty quick thinking.

