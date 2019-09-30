You have been warned...

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
NOBODY likes unsolicited sales calls but a Caversham householder has taken this to new heights.
A large hand-drawn sign on the front door of a property in Oxford Street, complete with a meticulously coloured skull-and-crossbones, reads: “Cold callers will be killed, cooked and eaten.”
If any double-glazing salesmen go missing in the near future, the police should have little trouble identifying a prime suspect…
30 September 2019
