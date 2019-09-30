Monday, 30 September 2019

A true stereotype?

SOME gender stereotypes still hold true, according to a Henley town councillor.

A meeting of the town council’s finance strategy and management committee approved a grant request by Henley Women’s Regatta to fund equipment for broadcasting the racing.

Several argued it was important to boost the profile of the event and of women’s sport in general.

Councillor Lorraine Hillier, who has run the Hot Gossip coffee shop since 2007, added: “It brings a lot to the daytime economy compared with Henley Royal Regatta as women do tend to spend more.”

