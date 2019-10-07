Hidden Henley

THIS sign is a reminder of the weight of traffic that uses Henley Bridge.

The current structure is Grade I listed and dates back to 1786. It replaced an earlier wooden structure, the foundations of which can be seen in the basement of the Henley Royal Regatta headquarters on the Berkshire side of the river.

However, the remains of two stone arches on both sides of the river indicate the existence of an even more ancient stone bridge, perhaps dating as far back as the Romans.

In 1199 King John apparently crossed the River Thames during a visit to Henley. It is also said that in 1223 the warden of the bridge was given free passage through Windsor Forest, which extended all the way to Remenham in those days, to load such wood as was necessary to repair the old bridge.