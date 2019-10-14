Monday, 14 October 2019

So long to dry spell

IN September, the first three weeks were warm and quite dry. With clear skies, the daytime temperatures were mostly in the twenties, reaching 26C on one occasion, while at night the temperatures were in single figures, frost free but as low as 1.7C on the 8th. This gives us a mean temperature for the month of 14.6C, again above the 30-year average.

The dry spell ended abruptly in the last week of the month when it rained every day, 31mm falling on September 23 and a total of 81.6mm by the 30th, nearly twice what would be expected. Indeed, there has been only one dry 24-hour period since then.

My thanks, as always, to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

