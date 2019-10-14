Visibly disappointed

WORKMEN who are now installing a new broadband network in Henley were due to hit the streets wearing bright pink high-viz jackets.

Internet provider Zzoomm, which has just opened an office in the town, had suggested they could wear the colour to match the company’s branding.

However, this was scrapped when bosses learned that only light green, orange and red are acceptable colours under health and safety guidelines.

A spokesman tells me the team were, in fact, quite enthusiastic about the idea and disappointed to learn it wouldn’t be possible.