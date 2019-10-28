Healthy humour

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
JOHN GREEN seems to have mastered the art of living healthily and with pleasure.
The 84-year-old, who is chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, is training for a sponsored climb of six mountains in the Ethiopian highlands which he will undertake next month.
When asked the secret of his sprightly condition, he says: “I always joke that it’s porridge in the morning and whisky in the evening — and I’m thinking of giving up the porridge.”
28 October 2019
More News:
First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
POLL: Have your say