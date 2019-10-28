Monday, 28 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Healthy humour

JOHN GREEN seems to have mastered the art of living healthily and with pleasure.

The 84-year-old, who is chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, is training for a sponsored climb of six mountains in the Ethiopian highlands which he will undertake next month.

When asked the secret of his sprightly condition, he says: “I always joke that it’s porridge in the morning and whisky in the evening — and I’m thinking of giving up the porridge.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33