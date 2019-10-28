Healthy humour

JOHN GREEN seems to have mastered the art of living healthily and with pleasure.

The 84-year-old, who is chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, is training for a sponsored climb of six mountains in the Ethiopian highlands which he will undertake next month.

When asked the secret of his sprightly condition, he says: “I always joke that it’s porridge in the morning and whisky in the evening — and I’m thinking of giving up the porridge.”