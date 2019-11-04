Monday, 04 November 2019

Councillors rise early

LENGTHY council meetings are the bane of many a reporter’s working life, so our man was delighted when a recent meeting of Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities committee lasted just 14 minutes, which is believed to be a record.

No members of the public attended and, aside from routine matters like approving minutes and a budget, the only significant item was noting a report on anti-
social behaviour at green spaces.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chaired the meeting, said: “I’m not going to read this entire report out loud — I’m sure we all want to get home in time for Bake Off.”

