Fireworks show chaos

A VILLAGE was plunged into chaos when a community fireworks event was overwhelmed by visitors.

About 200 cars descended on the free event at the Bottle and Glass Inn in Binfield Heath on Tuesday, which was raising money for the Chiltern Centre for disabled young people in Henley.

The organisers only expected a few dozen cars — the maximum the car park can take — but hundreds of people arrived from as far as Tilehurst.

Pub staff directed drivers as traffic ground to a halt as they were concerned about blocking access for emergency vehicles.

About half of the visitors were turned away and although the event raised £300, organisers say it would have done better without the distraction. A pub spokeswoman said “Everyone turned up in good faith. They wanted to support us and were very understanding when we said there wasn’t enough space, even though it took a while to get them away again.

“As you can imagine, 200 cars carrying about three passengers each is more than we were expecting. Unfortunately, about five staff had to spend their time preventing gridlock.”

“We believe we could have collected a bit more without that. Some people said they didn’t donate because they didn’t see anyone with a bucket at any point in the evening.

“Those who did get in had a fun time and we definitely want to do it again but there are things we can learn as it had the potential to go wrong.”