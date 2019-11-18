Goalie cries foul

A QUICK-thinking dog owner managed to lure his pet off a football pitch when it looked like it was going to leave a mess.

The red setter trotted on to the field during Emmer Green reserves’ recent game against Mortimer and assumed a position that alarmed the players.

As the opposing goalkeeper succinctly put it: “Oi mate, I think your dog’s going to do a s**t.”

Fortunately, the man tempted his dog back to the sidelines with a ball before the referee found himself dealing with a very different kind of foul.