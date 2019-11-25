The referee’s a...

HAMBLEDEN Football Club were involved in a Twitter spat following a 5-1 home defeat by Maidenhead Town A on Saturday.

The club’s account asked their Thames Valley Premier League Division 3 opponents: “How much are you paying these refs when you play against us… absolutely shocking performance from an official again.”

Later, it said the comments were meant to be tongue in cheek and that their side hadn’t played well.

The climbdown might have been prompted by the response from a qualified referee called Andy who said: “Accusing a ref of corruption after coming a fairly distant second? Classy!”

The club then said it apologised to all involved and had contacted the referee personally to say sorry.

What good sports, albeit belatedly.