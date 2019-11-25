Monday, 25 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

The referee’s a...

HAMBLEDEN Football Club were involved in a Twitter spat following a 5-1 home defeat by Maidenhead Town A on Saturday.

The club’s account asked their Thames Valley Premier League Division 3 opponents: “How much are you paying these refs when you play against us… absolutely shocking performance from an official again.”

Later, it said the comments were meant to be tongue in cheek and that their side hadn’t played well.

The climbdown might have been prompted by the response from a qualified referee called Andy who said: “Accusing a ref of corruption after coming a fairly distant second? Classy!”

The club then said it apologised to all involved and had contacted the referee personally to say sorry.

What good sports, albeit belatedly.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33