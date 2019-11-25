Postcards cheer up old folk once again

POSTCARDS are helping to put a smile on the faces of residents at the Acacia Lodge care home in Henley.

They have been sending and receiving them since the home’s activity co-ordinator Wendy Fricker read about the Postcards of Kindness initiative that asks people to write and send postcards to residents of care homes.

She registered the Quebec Road home via Facebook in July and since then has sent out more than 240 handmade postcards and received replies from around the world.

Four students at a college in West Sussex write regularly and postcards have been received from as far away as America, Canada, Egypt, China and Spain.

Wendy says the deliveries bring a great deal of joy to the elderly people and spark lively conversations as a result of the messages or the images on the front of the postcards.

She says: “It has been fantastic seeing the residents so engaged with this activity. They have been chatting, laughing and breaking out with the occasional song. One resident said, ‘it is lovely getting postcards — it brings back many happy memories’.”