Humorous warden

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
WHO says traffic wardens don’t have a sense of humour?
As members of Henley town council’s parks services team installed the Christmas tree in Falaise Square on Tuesday, they were greeted by a pair of Oxfordshire County Council’s parking attendants on their rounds.
One pointed at the large flatbed lorry and crane which the tree had arrived on and shouted: “Oi, you can’t park that there.”
02 December 2019
More News:
Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say