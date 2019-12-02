Monday, 02 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Humorous warden

WHO says traffic wardens don’t have a sense of humour?

As members of Henley town council’s parks services team installed the Christmas tree in Falaise Square on Tuesday, they were greeted by a pair of Oxfordshire County Council’s parking attendants on their rounds.

One pointed at the large flatbed lorry and crane which the tree had arrived on and shouted: “Oi, you can’t park that there.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33