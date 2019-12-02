Monday, 02 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Still taking the mic

CONGRATULATIONS to Robert Treharne Jones who has been called up to commentate on his fourth Olympics in Tokyo next year.

Robert, who lives in Middle Assendon, is a well-known voice in rowing circles and can often be heard over the loudspeakers at Henley Royal Regatta.

He announced the news on Twitter, saying he was “massively chuffed” and that there was life in the old dog yet.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33