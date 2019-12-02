Classy footballer

THE sacking of Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham Hotspur manager last week came as a shock to many people since it came less than a year after his side had made it to the Champions League final.

For Simon Thomas, a former Sky Sports presenter who lives in Caversham, it was an opportunity to pay tribute to the Argentine who offered him support following the death of his wife Gemma two years ago from acute myeloid leukaemia at the age of 40.

Simon says: “When my wife died very suddenly two years ago, the one manager who took the time to write personally to me was Mauricio Pochettino and it was a heartfelt letter. Class manager, even better man.”