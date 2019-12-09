Monday, 09 December 2019

Soggy autumn days

MUCH of the country has experienced record amounts of rain in the last three months.

In Shiplake and the local area generally, 105mm fell on 22 days last month, making it the ninth wettest November since at least 1971.

The three months of autumn were the fourth wettest in the last 45 years with a total of 293mm. The highest rainful — 360mm — occurred in 2000.

The November temperatures were only slightly below normal, with a minimum of -5C and a high of 15C, giving a mean of 6.6C. There were seven air frosts.

Now it can only get drier — and colder!

My thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

