Runner still retired

Monday, 09 December 2019
WILL HAMILTON was quick to shoot down any suggestion that he might be reviving his running career.
The Henley town councillor, who raised £5,000 for the Chiltern Centre by running the London Marathon in April, spoke at a recent committee meeting in support of a new 50km ultra-marathon in Henley.
However, he added: “I support it but I have retired from running. Let me make that clear.”
