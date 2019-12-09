Monday, 09 December 2019

Runner still retired

WILL HAMILTON was quick to shoot down any suggestion that he might be reviving his running career.

The Henley town councillor, who raised £5,000 for the Chiltern Centre by running the London Marathon in April, spoke at a recent committee meeting in support of a new 50km ultra-marathon in Henley.

However, he added: “I support it but I have retired from running. Let me make that clear.”

