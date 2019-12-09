Monday, 09 December 2019

A policeman’s lot...

OUR police are often accused of not issuing enough parking tickets, which unusually in South Oxfordshire is their responsibility rather than the district council’s.

But following a recent crackdown on illegal parking in Goring, which is a frequent complaint among residents, officers were criticised for not attending to other priorities.

One person posted in a community Facebook group: “Just noticed the police writing fines... surely their time would be better placed following up on recent burglaries? I thought this was a task for traffic wardens?”

Whoever said it was easy keeping customers satisfied?

Still with the police, I am told that Pc James Oliver, who recently joined the Henley neighbourhood police team, has been nicknamed “Chef” as his name is so similar to that of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Presumably we can expect him to turn up the heat on criminals.

