Edukashun sucks

Monday, 16 December 2019
IT’S nice to know that Goring Parish Council has its young residents’ interests at heart — including vandals.
While discussing the removal of offensive words which had been daubed on play equipment in the village, council chairman Kevin Bulmer asked: “But did they spell them correctly? I’d like to know that our education system is working, at least.”
