...but another fails

HENLEY town councillor Ian Clark has been told off for not doing his homework.

On three occasions during a recent planning committee meeting, he asked colleagues to confirm basic details about applications such as their location.

These are published on the website of South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, and a hard copy is sent to the town hall in advance.

Councillor Donna Crook eventually told Cllr Clark with clear exasperation: “If you looked at the plans, you’d see.”