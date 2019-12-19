Thursday, 19 December 2019

Doing bird given new meaning by artistic prisoners

INMATES at Huntercombe Prison created origami decorations for Greys Court.

They made 800 paper “peace” birds to help reflect the spirit of Christmas.

Each room is decorated to represent a different gift. For the drawing room, the theme is a wintry forest with a centrepiece of a tree featuring a flock of white cranes flying up to roost.

The idea to involve the prisoners came about after some of the Greys Court staff visited Gaol Craft, a social enterprise at the prison which manufactures T-shirts, tote bags and mugs and has a crafts section. Fay Bland, visitor experience manager at the National Trust property, was impressed by the set-up.

She said: “When we saw how skilled they were, we placed an order. The spirit of Christmas is to be kind and respectful to each other. We put our faith in these men who need a second chance and they came up with the goods. We are hugely grateful for their support in making our Christmas look spectacular.”

Greys Court Christmas, which also features a room filled with teddy bears loaned by Asquiths of Henley, runs until January 6.

