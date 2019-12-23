Monday, 23 December 2019

Headline

EXERCISING your right to vote is important and Marcus Richardson, from Henley, was keen to help on polling day. He offered to drive anyone to their polling station, so long as it was between 6pm and 7.15pm, and it didn’t matter to him who you intended to vote for. Marcus said: “I do not care about their politics (we are all wired differently) just their right to vote.” He gets my vote.

