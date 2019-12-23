Monday, 23 December 2019

Zaid keeps hoping

IT was surely a case of over-optimism by Zaid Marham, the Labour Party candidate for Henley in the general election.

On polling day, he listed on Twitter five things that he was hoping for in order of priority as follows:

1. Jeremy Corbyn becomes prime minister

2. Labour holds on to the Bolsover constituency

3. Boris Johnson loses his Uxbridge seat

4. Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson loses her East Dunbartonshire seat

5. He leads Labour to second place in Henley.

Unfortunately for the Oxford tutor, only number 4 happened.

He finished third, a place worse than the Labour candidate achieved at the 2017 election.

But, ever the optimist, Zaid observed: “When analysing the results, it is important to note that Labour got more votes than in the last three general elections under leaders who weren’t Corbyn.”

