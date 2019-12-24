WI puts Lidl festive pudding before Fortnum & Mason’s

A CHRISTMAS pudding made by budget supermarket Lidl has been praised by Henley Women’s Institute on television.

Nine members of the group appeared in the third episode of ITV’s How To Spend It Well At Christmas, which was broadcast on Tuesday last week. The series was hosted by Philip Schofield, who lives in Fawley.

The women took part in a blind taste test of five puddings at Stoke Row village hall alongside nine younger people from the area, including several students from The Henley College.

The groups were asked to rate Lidl’s 24-month matured pudding, which costs £11.99, alongside puddings from Iceland, Morrisons, Marks & Spencer and Fortnum & Mason.

Most agreed Lidl’s was the best while Fortnum & Mason’s ranked lowest despite being the most expensive at £18.95.

Schofield cooked all five puddings in the microwave at the hall’s kitchen then brought them through to the main room where the testers sat at four tables.

He told them: “I come bearing gifts — I hope you’re hungry and you’ve got a sweet tooth because you’ve got five to test.”

He jokingly referred to 90-year-old Jean Ford as “Your Majesty” because of her resemblance to the Queen.

When trying the Fortnum & Mason pudding, WI member Louise Sadley said it tasted “weird” while Cheryl Roux said: “It sticks in your mouth, like Play-Doh.”

Chris Agar was the sole dissenter on the Lidl pudding, saying: “Maybe there’s too many nuts — I’ve literally got a bowl full of nuts here.”

At the end, Schofield hid each pudding under a cloche on a silver platter before revealing the rankings in reverse order. He then posed for photographs with the women while wearing a WI apron. The women were approached by the show’s producers in the autumn and took part in a brief screen test a few weeks before the segment was filmed in October.

The shoot took all day and included an unused segment in which the women were filmed taking part in various craft activities.

On the night it was shown, they watched it at Deborah Artherton’s house in Elizabeth Road, Henley. Mrs Artherton, who booked the venue for the shoot, said: “The Lidl one was very boozy, which is probably why so many of us liked it.

“It’s amazing how much filming was needed for a five-minute segment but there were lots of occasions when we had to repeat something we’d said or done.

“Philip was a real professional who got everything right first time. He was very chatty and easy to work with.

“It was great fun seeing ourselves on the television and I had a lot of comments from pupils who’d seen it the day afterwards.”