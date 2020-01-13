Monday, 13 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Not such bargains

AS we report elsewhere this week, the Thames Hospice charity shop in Duke Street, Henley, opened just over two years ago.

It took over the former No 27 menswear unit, which closed in August 2017 when owner Tim O’Sullivan retired.

The charity was fortunate in that a number of suits, ties, trousers and shoes were left behind for the new shop staff and volunteers to sell.

However, it seems at least some of the stock failed to appeal to bargain hunters as it’s still on sale in the shop today. Don’t all rush...

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33