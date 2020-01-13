Not such bargains

AS we report elsewhere this week, the Thames Hospice charity shop in Duke Street, Henley, opened just over two years ago.

It took over the former No 27 menswear unit, which closed in August 2017 when owner Tim O’Sullivan retired.

The charity was fortunate in that a number of suits, ties, trousers and shoes were left behind for the new shop staff and volunteers to sell.

However, it seems at least some of the stock failed to appeal to bargain hunters as it’s still on sale in the shop today. Don’t all rush...