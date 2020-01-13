Monday, 13 January 2020

Wet, warmer month

DECEMBER was another wet month with only nine dry days and above average rainfall totalling 90mm.

The total rain for 2019 amounted to 772mm, 100mm more than average but not reaching the high of 888mm in 2000.

Temperatures were one degree above the average for December with 10 frosts and a mean temperature of 5.7C.

As I forecast last month, it will continue to get colder but drier for at least another month.

My usual thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

