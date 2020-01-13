Ten years ago...

HENLEY resembled a ghost town as the Arctic weather returned with a vengeance. Schools, shops and businesses were shut and most people dared not venture out after a foot of snow fell on Wednesday. Public transport was disrupted, with rail and bus services delayed or cancelled, and roads were practically empty.

More than £20,000 worth of gold, silver and designer jewellery was stolen in a dawn raid at a Henley antiques shop. Vintage Look in Market Place Mews was broken into through its roof in the early hours of Saturday. The thieves removed roof tiles then cut a hole in the ceiling.

Seven people from South Oxfordshire were recognised in the New Year’s honours list, including Dr William Bird, from Peppard Common, who founded the Green Gym initiative to get people in the Sonning Common area exercising outdoors.