Twenty five years ago...

LONG-awaited plans for affordable housing on YMCA land in Henley were given the green light by South Oxfordshire District Council. The planning authority approved a £3 million proposal for flats on the land off Reading Road amid vigorous support from Henley town councillors. However, the plans must be approved by the Secretary of State for the Environment as they go against the district’s planning policy.

A last-ditch bid to stall a £100,000 residents’ parking scheme in Henley failed. The town council's ruling Conservative members approved the idea despite opposition by Henley Residents Group, which claimed the decision had already been taken in private and it was a waste of public money.

Jewellery worth £3,000 was stolen from a house in Blandy Road, Henley. Burglars broke into the property through a kitchen window and took the items from a bedroom. It was the latest in a string of break-ins in Henley and Shiplake.