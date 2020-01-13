Monday, 13 January 2020

Fifty years ago...

THE cost of living for the 762 tenants of houses owned by Henley Borough Council will rise by up to 6s 7d per week. The authority, which has also increased the rent charged for garages, said this was necessary because the charge hadn't been reviewed for three years. It is hoped the increase will enable, among other things, the provision of more garages.

Henley Rowing Club hailed the “beginning of a new era” when it appointed a new president, captain and vice-captain at its annual meeting on Monday. They were Desmond Robinson, Geoff Moseley and George Bushnell respectively. Outgoing captain Arthur Holloway paid tribute to late president, Lt Col C D Burnell.

A 19-year-old man was fined £10 and given a three-month suspended prison sentence for trying to steal cash from a phone box in Luker Avenue, Henley. The would-be thief, from Reading, tried to break in with a chisel to get a sixpence coin to call his landlady.

