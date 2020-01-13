A hundred years ago...

A WOMAN from Henley has been charged with abandoning her 11-week-old daughter. The 29-year-old, of New Street, had given birth at the Henley Workhouse Infirmary and stood accused of leaving her on a train in Slough, where she was given to police by passengers. The accused was living with her sister at the time and told her she had made arrangements to place the child in a home.

All school-aged children in Shiplake enjoyed a bountiful tea at the parish hall by invitation of Mr and Mrs Makower, of Holmwood in Shiplake Row. Recitations were given by various children and were very much enjoyed by the visitors. As each left the room, they were given a mince pie and a commemorative peace mug.

A fancy dress dance was held at the school in Stonor and was a great success from every point of view. Dancing continued until 3am after the New Year had been welcomed in with Auld Lang Syne. The prize-winners included Miss V Banks, who dressed as Old Mother Hubbard, and Mr H Potter, who dressed as an Indian rajah.