Monday, 20 January 2020

Counting the years

ORGANISING the Henley Living Advent Calendar is no small commitment but Richard Rodway now has another reason to continue.

Apart from the fact that it raises thousands of pounds for local charities and community groups, town councillors have suggested that he might be honoured for his contribution.

Mayor Ken Arlett told colleagues: “It’s been going for nine years and he’s been doing it for six of them but he’ll need to reach 10 years before he’s eligible for a Henley town medal. He’s got only four more years to go.”

I’m sure Mr Rodway would argue that helping so many good causes is its own reward.

