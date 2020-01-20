Monday, 20 January 2020

Colin’s cup of tea

COLIN SAGGERS is Hot Gossip’s biggest fan.

He was one of the first customers through the door when the Henley coffee house re-opened at its new premises in Reading Road last week.

Mr Saggers, of Watermans Road, Henley, has been visiting every Saturday for years and while it was shut for refurbishment he would meet owner Lorraine Hillier for coffee at the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street.

He is such a good customer that he even has his own mug, which Miss Hillier bought to celebrate his 75th birthday last year.

Mr Saggers said: “I’m really happy that it’s open again. It’s a nice place and Lorraine is a lovely lady.”

