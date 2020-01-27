Clooneys at home for Christmas

GEORGE and Amal Clooney were apparently supporting their village’s businesses at Christmas.

I’m told that the couple, who bought a £5 million property in Sonning in 2014, visited The Mill dinner theatre over the festive season to watch a performance of Singin’ In The Rain.

My source says they had planned to enter the auditorium once the house lights had dimmed but this didn’t happen and Mrs Clooney was hardly inconspicuous in a bright red dress.

The venue has declined to confirm this, saying it doesn’t discuss the comings and goings of the village’s famous residents.

The couple have previously declared themselves fans of the theatre and Mr Clooney, an actor who has won Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes, regularly meets the cast of productions.